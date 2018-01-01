Cass County choses new treasurer

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Treasurer Appointment Committee announced it has chosen Hope Anderson of Cassopolis for the position of Cass County Treasurer in an unanimous decision. The Committee, comprised of Probate Judge Susan L. Dobrich, County Clerk Monica McMichael and Prosecuting Attorney Victor Fitz is authorized by statute to fill the vacancy left by the untimely death of Linda Pruett. The appointment is for the remainder of the current term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

The Committee received seven applications, including Ms. Anderson’s and interviewed all seven candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Each of them individually were excellent candidates, and the committee was pleased with the quality and number of the applicants.

It is the committee’s desire to see the other six candidates continued effort in the community and encourage them to continue to seek public service.

Anderson, a graduate of Western Michigan University with a Bachelors of Business Administration, will have to run for election during the 2020 election cycle. Ms. Anderson has a proven ability in implementing innovative solutions and has a strong administration background. Hope and her husband, Pete Anderson, live in Calvin Township, Cass County. The Committee is excited to begin working with Hope Anderson in her new position and anticipates that she will begin serving in October 2018.

Cass County welcomes Hope Anderson as the new Cass County Treasurer.