Cass County authorities ask drivers to obey road closure signs

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public it is important to obey traffic control signals and road closure barricades currently being used to control traffic in areas where roads are flooded.

The Cass County Sheriff's office has received a request from the Cass County Road Commission to remind those people traveling that signs and barricades are a legal traffic control device, and anyone caught disobeying those traffic control devices could be issued a civil infraction citation resulting in a fine of $115.00.

The Cass County 911 Dispatch Center has taken a number of calls over the last several days of vehicles being stranded or even stuck in the roadway where washouts have occurred. For this reason the Cass County Road Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation have attempted to locate and warn motorists of “water over the road” issues and road closings with the use of temporary signage and barricades.

Failure to obey those signs and barricades can create a dangerous situation for the traveling public and drivers are asked to not go around or disobey those traffic control devices.