Carving out a legacy

THREE RIVERS — Pete Leverentz, a resident of Fisher Lake, practices the art of chainsaw carving, a fast-growing form of art that combines the modern technology of the chainsaw, with the ancient art of woodcarving.

Chainsaw carving could be misconstrued as largely performance art because of the noise, sawdust and fast results, but artists like Leverentz produce stunning works of art in a fraction of the time it would take if conventional tools like mallets and gouges were used.

Leverentz owns 10 chainsaws and knows how to use them, but he’s not afraid to use smaller tools either.

“A big saw is used to take the tree down. It’s called ‘blocking’ or roughing out. Next I use a custom mid-sized ‘carving saw.’ Purists only use chain saws, but I have developed other tools, such as a grinder and as I work, I use progressively smaller tools,” he said.

Leverentz is semi-retired, and chainsaw carving has been his hobby of choice over the last 15 years.

