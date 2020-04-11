Carra wins 59th District seat

THREE RIVERS — The 59th District will remain in Republican hands for the next two years.

Republican Steve Carra, a newcomer to the 59th District, easily won election to the Michigan House of Representatives by 28 points, beating out Democrat challenger Amy East and write-in candidate Jack Coleman.

Carra received just short of 17,000 votes from St. Joseph County residents and garnered 9,549 votes from Cass County residents, combining for around 63 percent of the total vote between the two counties. East, who finished second, got 9,097 votes in St. Joseph and 5,696 in Cass for 35 percent of the total vote. Coleman received 680 confirmed write-in votes in St. Joseph County, while 178 write-in votes were reported in Cass with no further detail.

Come January, Carra will fill the seat left open by outgoing Rep. Aaron Miller, who is finishing his third and final term in the Michigan House, and will join what will most certainly be a Republican majority in the chamber.

“I just want to thank everybody in the community for giving me this opportunity,” Carra said Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to representing everybody, and thank you to all of you for your support.”

Carra said he’s looking forward to representing the people of the 59th District, and not special interest groups and “people who want things in return for giving donations to campaigns.”

“We need to be people who are representing the people of our district, not people who are representing large donors and special interest groups,” Carra said.

With the race for the 59th being one of the more contentious in the area this election cycle, notably for spats between the Carra and Coleman camps on numerous issues after Coleman became a write-in, including who was more pro-life than the other (Carra said he was "100 percent pro-life from the moment of conception"), Carra thanked East and some of his Republican primary opponents for running a relatively clean race.

“I want to thank Amy East for running a clean and honest campaign, just like I thank Dan Hinkle, Al Balog, Larry Walton, the three of them ran clean and honest campaigns in the primary, and I thank Amy for staying clean in this race, too,” Carra said.

In a video posted on her campaign Facebook page Wednesday morning, East said she knew her campaign was “a longshot” from when she started it a year ago, but called the effort overall a “win-win,” thanking her supporters for “setting a record for what a Democratic candidate could raise,” and setting a record for Democratic votes in the race.

“This whole journey has been a win-win, because I have found so many people that believe as I do, who have the passion, who are ready to fight for everybody here, so this has been a really great experience,” East said. “Congratulations to Steve, I hope he serves us well. I hope he realizes that he is representing a very precious part of Michigan, and he’s representing, ultimately, all of my family and the people I care about. So I hope he does well.”

Coleman said in an interview Wednesday his biggest takeaway from the race was meeting people he would not have met otherwise.

“Some of them are going to be life-long friends I wouldn’t have met if it weren’t for campaigning,” Coleman said. “I thank everybody for their encouragement and understanding for what I was trying to do for our district.”

Carra noted that he will be holding a town-hall-style event at Firm Foundations Ministries in Centreville on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for anyone to ask him questions.

“I’ll answer all kinds of questions. Any questions anybody has, I’ll be happy to answer them,” Carra said.

