Carra to run in new 4th Congressional District

THREE RIVERS — Steve Carra’s congressional run will not be for his home district anymore.

Carra, who currently represents the 59th District in the Michigan legislature, announced Monday he would throw his hat into the race for Michigan’s 4th District seat in Congress, which covers Van Buren County, Allegan County, most of Kalamazoo County, and portions of Berrien County, Ottawa County and Calhoun County.

The district currently has two Republican incumbents at the moment, both of which are holdovers from the previous map: Bill Huizenga, who represents the current 2nd District in Congress, and Fred Upton, who represents the current 6th District in Congress.

Carra previously announced a run for the 6th District seat last year prior to redistricting, which covered St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien, Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Allegan counties. He told an audience at Friday’s legislative update session at the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce that he was undecided at the time on whether to run in the new 4th District or the new 5th District, which includes some of the territory of the old 6th District.

The new 5th District mainly covers the southern border counties in the state, including all of St. Joseph, Cass, Branch, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties, the majority of Berrien County, the southern border townships of Kalamazoo County, and the majority of Calhoun County. The current incumbent in the new district is Tim Walberg, who represents Michigan’s 7th District in Congress, who announced back in November he would seek re-election.

Unlike runs for state legislature seats, Carra, whose current hometown is listed as Three Rivers, does not have to live in the district he represents.

In a press release, Carra, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, called for Upton to drop out of the 4th District race, saying the state needs “real conservative leadership.”

“Southwest Michigan is home to me. I have lived here my whole life. I graduated from Portage Northern High School and Western Michigan University,” Carra said in the release. “With the newly announced Congressional districts, I am now running in the 4th district to represent my hometown in Congress.”

Before his win in the state representative race in 2020, Carra’s previous election experience was in his home county of Kalamazoo County. Carra ran for a county commission seat in Kalamazoo County in 2018, losing by nine points to Democrat Mike Quinn for the 10th District seat. The seat represented the western portion of Portage.

