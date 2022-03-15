Carra drops out of U.S. House race after losing Trump endorsement

LANSING — Current 59th District State Rep. Steve Carra will be running for the Michigan House of Representatives for a second term this fall, after former President Donald Trump endorsed one of his opponents in the 4th District United States House of Representatives race.

On Friday, the former president announced in a release he would be supporting six-term representative Bill Huizenga in the Republican primary for the 4th District seat in Congress, which pits Huizenga against longtime 6th District representative Fred Upton, who was placed there when congressional maps were redrawn this past winter. Carra had originally joined the race back in early February.

Carra, who made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday morning, had previously been endorsed by the former president back in September, back when the race was expected to be between Carra and Upton and prior to redistricting. In a press release, he said he dropped out of the race so there wouldn’t be a split among the pro-Trump base of Republican voters, as well as endorsed Huizenga in the 4th District race.

“Prior to redistricting, I made the decision to replace Congressman Fred Upton and President Trump agreed when he endorsed me, but the district lines have changed. In order to ensure the vote is not split, I have decided to seek re-election as state representative for St. Joseph and Cass Counties,” Carra said. “Now that Bill Huizenga has President Trump’s and my support in the newly formed 4th Congressional district, he has a clear path to victory.”

In an interview Tuesday, Carra said he and Trump still have “a good relationship” despite losing the endorsement in the congressional race, and said he’s looking forward to the road ahead.

“Hopefully the door opens in the future, and I anticipate Washington will see me someday, but for now, I have more work to do serving the people of St. Joseph and Cass counties,” Carra said. “I appreciate the support from everybody in the community, and look forward to continuing to serve.”

The freshman representative is expected to face a crowded field in a potential GOP primary for the newly-created 36th District seat in the state House, which covers St. Joseph and Cass counties. The challengers currently include Jerry Solis, Scott McGraw, and Jack Coleman, whom he defeated in the GOP primary and general election in 2020.

