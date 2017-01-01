Carnegie recognizes local artists in 2017 Regional Juried Arts Exhibit

THREE RIVERS — The Carnegie Center for the Arts opened its 2017 Regional Juried Arts Exhibit Sunday and held an awards presentation to recognize the work of local artists.

Jurors John Gilroy and Mark Vander Vinne considered all 275 pieces entered for the exhibit, before determining which pieces made the exhibit as well as the award winners. Gilroy said the artists’ “range of creativity” deserves to be celebrated.

“Thank you to Donna Grubbs and the Carnegie Center for the Arts for their invitation to participate in judging your diverse and very talented community of artists. My congratulations to all artists for your fine works of art being exhibited in your area show,” Gilroy said.

“Your range of creativity is to be celebrated. Being represented in this competition should be a motivation to continue the development of your vision, your skills and the way in which you approach the development of each piece.”

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.