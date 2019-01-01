Carnegie holds opening reception for 2019 Regional Juried Arts Competition

THREE RIVERS — The Carnegie Center for the Arts held the opening reception for its 2019 Regional Juried Arts Competition on Sunday, where this year’s award winners were announced.

Pete LaRouech’s “Ancient City” was named Best of Show 2D, while Mary Baggerman’s “Memento” was named Best of Show 3D. Ron Doyle’s “Old Trunk” took home first place, while Erwin Wolff’s “The Unwelcomed Guest” took second place, and Sue Hale’s “Send in the Clowns/Don’t Bother They’re Here” took third place.

Two artists received a Juror’s Award, including Paul Zarza for “Tank” and Jonathon Casselberry-Scott for his sculpture titled “Roke Knoll.”

