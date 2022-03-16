Carnegie Center opens four exhibits

THREE RIVERS — A quadfecta of exhibits for all art tastes are now open at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers.

“Painting Common Ground,” a plein air landscape painting exhibit from Richard Jordan and Erwin Wolff; “Photography & Beyond – Paths,” a photography and mixed media exhibit from five local artists; “Visions in Glass,” a glass art exhibit from the Eclectic Glass Guild of Southwest Michigan; and the St. Joseph County High Schools/Career and Technical Education (CTE) Graphic Design shows all opened at the museum Sunday, March 13. Each exhibit runs until April 7.

Each of the exhibits held an opening reception Sunday, attended by a multitude of art enthusiasts, locals, and students alike. Carnegie Center Director Donna Grubbs said it was great to have all four exhibits showcased at the same time.

“We love it, we love to have as much art in the building as we can,” Grubbs said. “I really like it when we have the student show here to have three other exhibits of this caliber and in different mediums for them to get some inspiration from or just be able to look at different techniques and learn from that.”

Painting Common Ground

In the W.R. Monroe Museum portion of the Carnegie Center, a collection of plein air paintings from two area artists will be on display.

Richard Jordan, director of the Plein Air Artists of West Michigan, and Erwin Wolff, a former teacher, are showcasing a total of 55 plein air paintings – paintings done on location in real time around the area – in their exhibit. The theme of “common ground” stems from their different approaches to plein air painting. Wolff, according to the information pamphlet, paints on panels at a steady pace, while Jordan uses canvas and paints at full speed. However, the different approaches allow them both to share their perspectives to reach the common goal of a completed painting.

“I paint in one style that’s quite different from his style, so we never clash,” Jordan said. “Because we’re both artists, we share ideas about composition, coloration, values. We kick ideas around together, but in the end, we’re always painting our own vision.”

Included in their collection is a couple of larger, studio-painted works based on smaller, plein air pieces they’ve done before.

“The two large ones, that was a personal challenge for both of us to do a large painting,” Wolff said. “We managed to do it, and it looks good.”

Wolff, who credits Jordan with helping him get into the concept of plein air, said it can be challenging, but fun to paint, giving himself a personal challenge with each new piece.

“When I paint, every time I do a new painting, I’m challenging myself to do something a little better, and hopefully the next painting is going to be my best, and I keep going from there,” Wolff said.

Jordan said people should come see the exhibit because of the contrasting styles between the two of them, how each of them view the natural landscapes they paint.

“To see two artists painting the same landscape, you get two different visions of sort of the same thing,” Jordan said.

Photography & Beyond – Paths

Located in the Wong Gallery and “bench wall” area of the Carnegie, five local photographers and mixed media artists are showcasing their skills for visitors to the center.

“Photography & Beyond – Paths” features nearly 50 pieces, mainly photographs, prints and mixed media creations. The title of the exhibit is a reference to the path of creativity that people can take in their lives.

Kim Glessner, one of the exhibiting artists, said exhibit started out as a few professional photographers who wanted to display their work, and Glessner joined on as a sculpture creator. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a creation of hers, a path with mosaic and glass pieces laid out and a screen door at the end.

“I do come up with crazy ideas like this for them, so we have a whole concept going,” Glessner said.

Glessner said the pieces for the exhibit were picked out as a group, saying it kind of “all fell together” at the end. Some of the other notable pieces in the collection include landscape photos by Lynda Molter of a recent trip she took to Iceland, a place she called “fascinating.”

“It’s a fascinating piece of geography. It just blows my mind, and the landscape is so much different than we’re used to,” Molter said. “I thought it’d be nice to show here in Three Rivers.”

Glessner said people should come visit the exhibit because, in her view, the pieces can bring people together.

“It brings everyone together; we’ve not been together for a long time,” Glessner said.

Visions in Glass

In the Armstrong Gallery, a number of glass designs will be on display from a local artists group.

“Visions of Glass” features over 60 designs from eight different artists in the Eclectic Glass Guild of Southwest Michigan, a cooperative of professional glass artists in its sixth year of operation. The exhibit features pieces made of handblown glass, cast glass, fused glass, lampworked glass and mosaics, with a few jewelry pieces included.

“Each artist has their own style and technique, or a couple different things. A lot of the artists in the show have been doing glass for more than 20 years, so we have a lot of experience,” artist Judith Konesni said. “Most of the work is more recent work and work we did in quarantine.”

One of the more notable pieces was created by artists David Boslar and Peggy Jo Orosz, a piece called “Morning Traffic,” a torchwork encased in kiln-formed glass that depicts an ocean scene in a wavy pattern.

“This was all done with a torch, and some of the figures were done in kiln-form, and the whole thing is done with frit, a granular glass. The whole thing is then put into a kiln for 30 hours,” Boslar said. “It all fuses together.”

Konesni said visitors to the exhibit can expect to see a lot of visually-appealing art with their collection.

“You’ll see a lot of rich colors, and a lot of the techniques are really advanced,” Koneseni said. She said most of the works are for sale as well.

St. Joseph County High School/CTE Graphic Design Show

Located in the main reception area of the Carnegie and the upstairs galleries, the annual showcase of high school art and graphic design in St. Joseph County makes its return.

The exhibit features art from 100 students from four local high schools (Three Rivers, Centreville, Constantine and Sturgis) and the CTE Graphic Design dual enrollment class at Glen Oaks Community College. It features paintings, drawings, photos and other mixed media from the high schoolers and a number of magazine layout designs and other works from the CTE class.

“We wanted there to be variety and a lot of subject matter,” Sturgis High School art teacher Carie Arseneau said. “It’s really nice to see what students from other schools are doing and it’s also fun for the students to get to see their work displayed in a more professional setting and elevate their work.”

The pieces selected for the show were chosen as the best representation of students’ creativity in a number of different styles and mediums.

“It’s not only digital, you have 3D, ceramics, painting, ink, pencil drawings,” CTE Graphic Design teacher Linda Walker said. “It takes students from the thought of, ‘oh, having a piece in a show,’ to actually coming to a location and seeing it displayed.”

Walker said people should come see not just the high school/college exhibit, but all the exhibits being showcased over the next month.

“Anyone that could possibly come to see it should. It’s a gratifying situation to know the arts are alive and well in St. Joseph County,” Walker said.

The exhibits will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 7.

