Carnegie Center kicks off Summer Full of Art program

THREE RIVERS — The Carnegie Center for the Art hosts kicked off its annual Summer Full of Art program on Monday, July 24.

CCA Director Donna Grubbs said she considers the program a “day camp” for children. Parents sign and register their child to one or more classes specifically for their age group, drop their children off, and leave them for “day camp.”

“We are very happy to have the kids here every summer. It has been a longstanding program and we are delighted to have what I call ‘day campers.’ I call them that because it is like a day camp, some kids can be here all day,” Grubbs said. “I also call them our friends. I tell the kids, ‘go ahead and join the rest of your friends in art class.’”

Classes available during the Summer Full of Fun program range from a acoustic guitar class to creative hands-on classes like pottery, sculpting, painting, and a jewelry wire-working class.

At the end of the two-week adventure, the Carnegie Center will host a showcase. During the showcase Grubbs said the children finally get to show off their projects, whether that’s a performance or an art piece.

Dorothy Brueck, art teacher at the Carnegie Center, said she has been teaching classes during the summer program for many years. She said a lot of students come back to her class and feel very comfortable being there now.

“We get kids that went to these classes before. Then you get kids that have never been here before, but it is different than being involved with a school because no matter what, the kids that come here, want to be here,” Brueck said.

