Carnegie Center hosts two art exhibits

By Samantha May

Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The Carnegie Center for the Arts hosted two different art exhibits on Sunday, March 5.

One represented artworks from over 100 students from Centreville, Colon, Constantine, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon High Schools, as well as dual enrollment students in the Glen Oaks Community College Career and Technical Education program, while the Studio Glass Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Eclectic Glass Guild of Southwest Michigan, showcased a variety of mixed media including bead making, kiln fused glass, and stained glass.

Linda Walker, graphic design teacher at Glen Oaks Community College, said the showcase gave her 30 students represented a great opportunity to participate in a real-life art gallery. She said many of the students were required to follow the project’s requirements, while being “geared for the real world,” such as logo design, and book, magazine, and CD covers.

“I’ve been a teacher at Glen Oaks for four years and for those four years we have participated in the show because it is such a great opportunity for students to get their work out there and actually participate in a real gallery setting. It is one thing to produce all these wonderful pieces throughout the year, then another to have them showcased like this,” she said.

“(…) Each student had a handout of requirements from me, but I am acting as the client. This is what I would like to see, but it is their preference on what musician or artist they would like to use.”

Junior at Centreville High School, Regan Monnett, decided to design a tourist guide called Islanders Magazine, which is based on Kelleys Island in Ohio where she grew up.

“I wanted to educate people on the background and how I grew up, that is why I made this,” she said.

On the other side of the Carnegie Center, the Eclectic Glass Guild of Southwest Michigan, which is based out of Kalamazoo, aimed to present its mission by featuring 85 works of art from 20 local artists, many who are part of the Studio Glass Art Movement.

The Studio Glass Art Movement started in the United States in the 1960s, and “focuses on the artists as a designer and creator of one-of-a-kind objects in a small studio environment.”

Curator and member of the Eclectic Glass Guild Linda Kekie said glass art involves many different forms and techniques of mixed media including glass blowing, kiln fusing, stained glass, lampworking, bead making, mosaics and glass casting.

“When I was curating the show and thinking about who I wanted in it. I wanted to invite people that showed different forms so people can see that there are different ways to do things,” she said.

For an example, two different stained glass creations were presented in the window of the Carnegie Center. Kekie said one used a traditional technique of fusing pieces of colored glass together, while the other painted the glass while it was already fused together.

“There is a lot of different media. I wanted to balance it out by showing different techniques of glass art. It turned out cool and I am very happy with it,” she said.

Other forms of glass art included the use of reactive glass in which colors on the glass appear after taking the creation out of the hot kiln, casting which involved glass molds, and jewelry making which Kekie created by using silver.

“We just wanted to celebrate the whole glass art movement since it is very big in the Kalamazoo area, where most of us came from. We wanted to showcase the fact that Kalamazoo is like a destination spot for glass art. We want people to know that Kalamazoo is also a place to go to see some very beautiful glass art,” she said.

