Carnegie Center hosts 2018 Regional Juried Arts Competition

THREE RIVERS — “You artists are amazing in Southwest Michigan,” juror Mary Ann Pals told attendees of the opening reception for the 2018 Regional Juried Arts Competition held Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers.

She said she and her fellow juror, Judith Gregurich, were “just blown away” by the quality of the submissions, 270 pieces done by 127 artists from Michigan and Indiana. Ultimately, they selected for display a total of 152 works by 101 artists.

Donna Grubbs, Carnegie Center executive director, said that the work of the artists who made the show possible was “always next level.”

Best of Show this year, for the first time, was given in two separate categories: 2D art and 3D art. Earning the former prize was Ron Doyle of South Bend, Ind., for a watercolor and pastel called “Art of Medicine”; Sue Hale of South Haven earned the latter prize for a fiber, traditional wet felt piece entitled “Renascentia/Rebirth.”

Doyle’s painting featured several medicine bottles in the style of Norman Rockwell.

“The Porter’s Pain King bottle in the front was on a shelf in my parents’ house for years,” he said, noting that he had found it as an eight-year-old child in an old home in Michigan.

After his mother had a stroke, he was cleaning out the house and he got the idea for the painting. He procured bottles from antique stores, printed labels and adhered them to the bottles, then set the bottles up in the form of a still life painting and photographed them.

Sunday’s win was bittersweet, however.

“The tough part is that my father just had a stroke and today he is going to hospice care,” Doyle said. “The subject matter being what it is — it all comes together.”

An art director for 25 years in South Bend, Doyle does his own art “as therapy for the art I have to justify my time for and bill it.”

Hale said that a lot of her felting is very organic in nature. She spends a lot of time walking and looking at odd mushrooms and fungus.

Her piece “represents to me new beginnings — how you can walk in the woods in winter, everything looks dead, but if you look deeper there is new growth and new possibilities.”

She has done fiber work of some kind for 40 years, though felting only since 2010.

She was surprised and thrilled to win Best of Show, calling it “a wonderful validation.”

Lynda Molter of Three Rivers took second place for her photograph “Portals,” composed of photographs of doors she saw during a 2015 visit to Prague, Czech Republic, overlaid on a photo of that city’s rooftops.

“I was fascinated with the doors in Europe,” she said. (In America) “we put on commercial doors — they are boring. These were hundreds of years old.” She took hundreds of pictures and was trying to decide what cool she could do with them, when she decided to pair them with a picture of rooftops she loved.

An artist her whole life — starting with photography, then moving on to weaving, glass bead making, metal work and now coming full-circle back to photography – she said she had been in the juried show many times.

“It’s always an honor to get in,” she said. Actually winning this year? “I’m so happy I can’t stand myself.”

Other award winners were Jerry Bowman, “Big Birds of Paradise,” first place; Linda Freel, “Earth’s Sentinels,” third place; John Cameron, “Heavenly Urn,” juror’s award; Ann Rather, “The Wedding,” juror’s award; Hannah Apps, “Gary,” honorable mention; Kathy Bingaman of Three Rivers, “Peaceful March by Moonlight,” honorable mention.

One award remains — the People’s Choice. Visitors are welcome to come in and vote for their favorites before the show closes on Feb. 17; the winner will be announced Feb. 20.

Elena Meadows is a former Commercial-News managing editor who still enjoys contributing to the paper.

