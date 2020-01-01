Carnegie Center holds reception for annual regional juried show

THREE RIVERS — The Carnegie Center for the Arts held a reception for its 2020 Regional Juried Arts competition and exhibit Sunday.

The exhibit drew dozens of people to the Carnegie, where 199 pieces from over 100 area artists were on display. This year’s top winners were Sue Hale, who won Best in Show 3D for “St. Margaret/Shrine for My Mother,” and Randy Louise Doan, who won Best in Show 2D for “It Takes A Village.” First place went to Harry Ahn’s “Portrait of Saddle Craftsman,” second place went to Michael C. Pendola’s “Partridge Island,” and third place went to Bobbe A. Luce’s “Glass Tapestry.”

The two juror’s awards went to Salina Kalnins’ “Chicago Lake Front” and Melody Allen’s “The Way In.” The three honorable mention awards went to Elizabeth Kerlikowske’s “Scavenger’s Almanac,” Martha Rosenfeld’s “Tree Reflections” and Michael Kucinich’s “The EK Gate.” The People’s Choice award will be announced at the close of the exhibit on Feb. 19.

The show was adjudicated by Lindsay Isenhart, the program coordinator for the Newaygo County Council for the Arts-Artsplace in Fremont, and Jeff Grill, a retired architect and founder of the Grand River Woodturners Guild. Isenhart was not in attendance at Sunday’s reception, but said in her juror’s statement the exhibit was “a wonderful combination of variety in subject, medium and experience.”

“It was challenging to compare the quality of a great painting to the craftsmanship and fine detail of a handembroidered fine arts piece or fine cuts and fusing of stunning art glass,” Isenhart said. “I stand by my firm method of comparing such varied works: when excellent skill and craftsmanship combines with concept or message successfully, that is an outstanding work.”

Grill said during the reception it was “an honor” to judge the show. In his written juror’s statement, he said, to him, artwork should have a few key characteristics.

“Be creative and original, provide visual interest, draw the viewer in to share more detail or change perspective, be well executed and communicate the artists’ concept or idea,” Grill said. “This last factor is very often enhanced by an artists’ supporting statement. Many times the artist has a message or emotion they want to express with a piece.”

To that point, he said Hale’s piece was an example of that last characteristic, saying the understanding she gave on the work, which was a tribute to her mother, “moved the work from an ‘interesting piece’ to ‘Best of Show-3D.’”

Both Best in Show awards came with a $500 prize, first place gets $400, second place and people’s choice $300 each, and third place and the two juror awards gets $200 each.

Doan, a native of Richland, said in an interview with the Commercial-News the inspiration behind her Best of Show watercolor painting was a memory she had with her daughter and her then-4-year-old grandson Charlie at a Chicago-area barbershop days before his first day of kindergarten.

“I was sitting with my daughter, and about that time, Charlie got up in the chair and the guy asked him, ‘So you’re going to big boy school now,’ and Charlie said, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘what do you think of it?’ and he said ‘It is really great. There are men there,’ because at his preschool, it was all women,” Doan said. “My daughter nudged me and said, see, it takes a community. My son would have never said that to me, but he’ll get up in his barber’s chair, and talk to his barber who he’s been going to since he was 2-years old, and talk about what it’s like to go back to school and have men at his school. So, I thought it takes a village, and it does, and it takes the efforts of everyone.”

Doan said she originally took a watercolor class back in 1981 and started to do some paintings, but when she had kids, she stopped for a time until a friend convinced her to come to a watercolor class four years ago, not knowing of her previous background.

“I probably would’ve never gotten back into it if it wasn’t for her,” Doan said.

She said it was a “huge” accomplishment and a surprise to win Best of Show.

“I don’t ever enter to win, I just enter to be among all the other great artists,” Doan said. “So, I was surprised, but I’ll take it.”

Carnegie Center Executive Director Donna Grubbs said the show, which runs through Feb. 19, is one of the biggest the Carnegie does every year, and is a “must-see.”

“It’s huge. To bring this many artists in together in this many different mediums, this is a mixed media show for sure,” Grubbs said. “I always say it’s a must-see. No matter what you like in art, it’s here. There’s something represented.”

The Carnegie Center for the Arts is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

