Carmichael quits CMH board

CENTREVILLE – In a fiery address to the St. Joseph County Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services board, Tim Carmichael, board chairperson, assailed those who prepared a compliance policy complaint against him, then announced he was stepping down.

“Effective at the end of this board meeting I will be tendering my resignation,” Carmichael said.

A Jan. 9 letter to Kristine Kirsch, CMHSAS board executive director, from Mila C. Todd, chief compliance and privacy officer of SWMBH (CMHSAS’ oversight agency) stated that, “It has been reported that the behavior of CMHSAS Board Chairperson, Tim Carmichael, toward CMHSAS staff has been inappropriate and perceived as intimidating, particularly surrounding Compliance related investigations.”

Further, the letter stated that, “….Carmichael interjects himself into compliance related investigations without invitation,” and, “...that Mr. Carmichael has attempted to dictate how compliance investigations are resolved.”

Todd instructed CMHSAS to provide its code of conduct for board members, provide evidence of board member education and provide a plan of action on how to address the “culture of compliance at the board level.”

Carmichael said that the issue arose from a payment concern raised by a provider of services to his son, and that he was attempting to be certain that that provider received due compensation.

“I don’t care whose fault it was,” Carmichael told the board. “This woman went four weeks without being paid.”

Speaking fervently, Carmichael said, “Nothing I do on this board will limit my ability to advocate for my son!” He then condemned Brad Casemore, CEO of SWMBH (who was in attendance) and also condemned SWMBH.

Kirsch, later in the session, told the board that meeting the immediate compliance demands of SWMBH would be a time-consuming process, and that an extension of a March 1 deadline would be asked for. Carmichael added, “I’m suggesting that one issue of compliance is solved because I won’t be here.”

Board member Rick Shaffer expressed gratitude for Carmichael’s service. “We’ve known each other a long time,” Shaffer said. “You’re very passionate. I recognize how you helped turn this ship around. I appreciate all you’ve done for this board.” Board member Kathy Pangle said that she echoed that sentiment.

Rick Cordes is a former Commercial-News staff writer who still enjoys contributing to the paper.