Home / Home

Career sampler

Hundreds of ninth graders from around St. Joseph County came to Glen Oaks Community College on Tuesday, March 28 for MiCareerQuest, rotating to various sections of the college where more than 35 area businesses and organizations had booths to help them learn about a wide variety of fields: business, manufacturing and technology; trades; high school options (Career and Technical Education, Dual Enrollment, Early Middle College); healthcare and the sciences; agriculture; outdoors; arts and communications.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here