Career sampler

Hundreds of ninth graders from around St. Joseph County came to Glen Oaks Community College on Tuesday, March 28 for MiCareerQuest, rotating to various sections of the college where more than 35 area businesses and organizations had booths to help them learn about a wide variety of fields: business, manufacturing and technology; trades; high school options (Career and Technical Education, Dual Enrollment, Early Middle College); healthcare and the sciences; agriculture; outdoors; arts and communications.