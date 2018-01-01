Car wash fundraiser held for area man’s medical care

THREE RIVERS – A car wash fundraiser was held Saturday, May 18 at the Three Rivers Fire Department, looking to raise money for a St. Joseph County man in need of medical care.

Jimmy Thomas of White Pigeon was involved in a motorcycle accident on Oct. 8, 2018, when he swerved to miss a dog that ran out into the street, and crashed. Because of the accident, Thomas can no longer speak, half of his skull had to be removed, and he is confined to a wheelchair.

Now his family and friends are looking to get him the medical care and rehabilitation he needs to come home.

“Our main goal is to raise money for Jimmy to get him into a rehabilitation and therapy center,” Holly Osborne, a former classmate of Thomas’ in White Pigeon and spokesperson for the fundraiser, said. “He is in a nursing home right now, and we want to give him the best care possible and take a lot of stress off of his mom, who has stage four cancer.”

