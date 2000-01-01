Car stolen in Park TWP

PARK TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating an auto theft complaint that occurred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at a business in the 18000 block of Moorepark Rd. in Park Township.

The stolen vehicle is a two-door, 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse, silver in color. The driver’s side door has a large, black scuffmark down its side. There are temporary Indiana registration papers on it.

In relation to the complaint, the Michigan State Police are looking for 18-year-old Troy Lee Brockhaus as a person of interest. If you have any contact with Troy Brockhaus or know where he is, please contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

Anyone with information in regard to the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

