Car enthusiasts battle rain during seventh annual Constantine Car Show

CONSTANTINE — On Wednesday, July 12, Constantine’s ‘Brainstormers’ hosted their seventh annual car show on East Water Street, as local classic car enthusiasts fought the rain to show their cars.

Jamie Judsen, a member of Brainstormers, said the group enjoys bringing the community together and provides the public with different community events, such as Constantine Farmer’s Market, Harvest Festival, and Christmas in Constantine.

“We are just individuals who live in town that want to promote and bring others into town. It is just a lot of fun,” Judsen said.

Brainstormers try to incorporate a different main attraction every year at their car shows. Last year the fastest motorcycle in the world was for show, and this year Michigan State Trooper Jason Sylvester brought a 1992 Ford Mustang police car.

Sylvester said he drove the car to Constantine from the “historic fleet” at a police academy in Lansing. While on the road, he said he received a lot of looks.

“I received a lot of looks. The public is not used to seeing us like that. When I pulled up next to someone at a stop light they would look over and see a 1992 Mustang and automatically want to ask a lot of questions,” Sylvester said.

The main difference between his modern vehicle and the 1992 Mustang is the equipment inside. The Mustang features only a radar system and a radio. Sylvester said when a citation is made, troopers had to return to the station to make the report.

“Back then it wasn’t even a computer. It was a typewriter and carbon paper,” Sylvester said. “Now we do everything in here (state trooper vehicle).”

Judsen said hopefully in the years to come, the Michigan State Troopers could bring all five of their vehicles from the historic fleet to the show.

“Let’s do it out (in the) 10th year. That will be a milestone appearance,” Judsen said.

Mark Pedler from Constantine showed off his 1969 Corvette Stingray. He claims he is lucky, because he said he purchased the vehicle for a good price on EBay.

He called the car a “work in progress,” but said he does not mind taking it out for drives every once in a while.

Please see Thursday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.