THREE RIVERS — Nobody was hurt following a crash that occurred at Little Caesar’s in Three Rivers Sunday afternoon.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident occurred. It was determined that a car struck the plate-glass windows at the front of the building while trying to park, causing “significant” damage. The driver and numerous witnesses were questioned at the scene.

Employees at Little Caesar’s told the Commercial-News the incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Manager Tiffany Rhodes said the crash “sounded like an explosion,” while manager Michelle Hollis said “it felt like [her] insides vibrated.”

“You know when there’s loud bass thumping in your car when the volume’s turned up? It felt like that,” Hollis said.

Hollis said there was an employee that had just finished re-stocking the pop cooler near the front of the store seconds before the crash. She said the employee was not hurt.

Little Caesar’s remained closed as of Sunday evening, and there is currently no timeline on when the store will reopen.

TRPD said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident. The Three Rivers Fire Department assisted at the scene.