CAR Club hosts 55th annual Old Car Dust Off

MENDON — About 635 classic and antique cars participated in the

Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club’s 55th annual Old Car

Dust Off at Mendon High School on Sunday, May 6.

CAR member for 55 years Barbara Alexander said that the dust-off

event turned into something larger than expected. The event transformed

from a classic car show to an annual family fun tradition, in which

participants are given the opportunity to meet new people, catch up

with friends, and tell their car’s story.

“Everyone of the cars that show up have its own special story,”

Alexander said. “(…) It is good clean family fun. It is a chance to meet a

lot of people. It is a fun group. You don’t even have to have a car to join

our club, some people don’t but they just love antique cars.”

Alexander said the event was formerly hosted at Augie Noe’s Farm for

about 25 years. CAR members participated in fun games including

races.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.