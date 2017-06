The Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club donated to the Sue Silliman House Museum in memory of Mary Orr on Tuesday, June 6. Chairman of the Sue Silliman House Rebecca Shank said, “We have plenty of places for money,” and the money can be used to help continue archiving their collections. Pictured from left are C.A.R. member Gary Orr, Shank, and C.A.R. founding member Larry Broker.

Commercial-News/Samantha May