C.A.R. Club donates to Radiant Life Church

Radiant Life Church’s youth leader Josh Herrema accepts nonperishable food items donated by Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club for the church’s third Saturday of the month food distribution. Club members George and Bonnie Schreiber brought the items collected at a recent meeting. Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at White Pigeon’s Country Table restaurant (dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.).

