The Three Rivers Classic and Restorers Club donates to the Constantine Community Food Pantry. The pantry is open Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., serving on average, 55 families per month. Pictured are Terry Owens (left), member of Three Rivers Classic and Restorers Club and President of the Pantry Advisory Board, along with Susan Outman (center) and Libby Outman (right), pantry director.