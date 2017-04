The Three Rivers Car Club donates non-perishable food items collected at their March meeting to the Food Bank at the Centreville United Methodist Church. The food bank, open Monday and Friday 10 a.m. — noon, currently serves 35 to 40 Centreville and Nottawa area families. Pictured (left) Ardell Bontrager, co-manager, receiving donation from Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club members Larry and Pat Haines (right).