Candidates participate in Sturgis political forum

STURGIS — Candidates for St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, and the candidates for Michigan State Senate District 21 and Michigan House of Representatives District 59 participated in the Candidate Forum held at the Sturges-Young Auditorium Tuesday.

The evening began with the state senate candidates, Kim LaSata (R) and Ian Haightt (D), and the House of Representatives candidates, Aaron Miller (R) and Dennis Smith (D) debating on topics including “rainy day funds,” and preserving Michigan’s waters and ensuring water safety.

When asked about the state’s current “rainy day fund” of nearly $1 billion, Smith began the discussion with the underfunding of education.

“I agree that we do need a buffer, and we have drained the bucket a little bit after the recession, but to keep pumping money into the fund when we have roads that need to be fixed, kids that aren’t getting the proper education because we are underfunding our schools is just wrong,” he said.

LaSata said roads are being funded with the rise in gas tax and about $175 million recently allocated to infrastructure, as well as a “Roads Innovated Task Force” evaluating the best materials to be used in constructing roads.

“In the year 2022, we will have $1.2 billion going towards roads and infrastructure and that will continue to increase,” she said.

Miller stated that a rainy day fund is “economically important,” and should be at the 10-15 percent range in reserve for “bad times.” He said currently the state is “grossly underfunded” in its rainy day fund.

“We are not just stuffing money away so we don’t spend it. A rainy day fund is important because it is a question of when the next recession comes, we want to be ready for it. It is not a matter of if it comes, because there will be a recession,” Miller said.

Haight argued that the state has never fully recovered from the past recession, and “if this isn’t a time to use a rainy day fund, then I guess I don’t know the time when it is.”

When asked on the candidate’s view on preserving Michigan’s water and the responsibility of the Flint Water Crisis, the candidates displayed mixed feelings.

“It wasn’t the responsibility of the governor to make sure the residents of Flint had clean water. There were a lot of things that happened, lots of problems,” LaSata said. “(…) Communities, we are talking about local control, need to be proactive with everything they do. Testing for lead, PFA’s and everything we discover along the road, our communities need to take charge, be responsible and proactive.”

“Municipalities can’t shoulder this burden on their own. There is no city in the entire state that can shoulder the burden of replacing all of their lines on their own, the state is going to have to step in and help. It is going to take a massive infrastructure bill, it’s going to take working with Republicans and Democrats together, and the governor has the will to get that done. We cant have what happened in Flint happen anywhere else,” Haight said.

“It must be a bipartisan effort and it is going to cost some money,” Smith said. “We are at a stage in Michigan where things have been neglected for so long that to continue to neglect them would result in more people being poisoned, more people put at risk. We need to get the money to fix it and we need to get the money soon. (…) To promote the idea that we need to give a tax refund or tax break to people, with these critical problems to solve is all wrong.”

“Some communities take care of their liabilities to their infrastructure system and some don’t. I don’t think it is fair to point fingers at the state and say ‘it’s your fault, you let it go for so many years,’ it’s on the communities,” Miller said. “(…) It was a local mistake, and yes there were oversight mistakes from the EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) and DEQ, (Department of Environmental Quality) but it’s incorrect to say the state poisoned the people of Flint.”

When asked about legislation on commercial companies, such as Nestle, and agriculture companies pumping water from the state, the candidates relayed widely different answers.

Haight said a “for-profit,” and foreign company like Nestle should not be pumping water out of Michigan, but the greatest threat is “water leaving our basin, because water doesn’t come back in.”

“If we have people pouring money out and out, it will eventually threaten Lake Michigan and I cant abide by that. That is not something I would let happen in Lansing,” Haight said.

Miller explained that Nestle is under a separate state of laws compared to agriculture. It goes through a permit process, as opposed to an approving process.

”The simple fact is we don’t pay for our water. That is a dangerous thing to talk about. Water is a commodity that is available to each person under his/her process, or the corporation property. Nestle is paying for a permit to the DEQ,” he said.

Smith shared a different view on the subject.

“If I was digging in my backyard for gold and I found it, I have every rights to take it and say how lucky I am, but taking a nugget of gold out of my backyard doesn’t take a nugget of gold out of my neighbor’s. Pumping water out of my backyard will probably take some water out of her backyard, your backyard and yours too,” Smith said.

LaSata said Nestle pumping water is being monitored.

“They are looking at the amount that they are taking out and ensuring it is an appropriate amount that wont do any damage,” she said.

Other topics discussed were wind and solar projects, clean coal, enhanced firearm licenses and background checks, auto insurance reform, truck weight limits, and school consolidation.

The candidates for St. Joseph County Commissioners continued the debate with third district candidates Dennis Allen (R) and Judy Nelson (D), fourth district candidates Dan Czajkowski (R) and Elizabeth O’Dell (Independent), and fifth district candidate Kenneth Malone (R) with Democratic candidate Richard Homan not in attendance.

They answered questions on the purpose of county government, economical development, delinquent tax fund, Southwest Michigan First’s benefit to the county, views on the three state proposals and the Glen Oaks Community College millage, and local governments competing with private companies, such as the Covered Bridge Farm’s affect on other local banquets and venues.

When asked about economic development funding, Nelson began the discussion and said that economic development funding is very important but “apparently parks are more important since they (current commissioners) seem to funnel all of their money to recreation and parks.”

“Legally they should spend money on Economic Development and that is where they should set their sights,” she said.

Czajkowski mentioned Southwest Michigan First and that it is “instrumental” in the county, although the commissioners had to make a “tough decision” to cut part of its funding previously

“They lost about half of their funding, and they had to look at other ways to self-sustain themselves. I suggested that communities kick in money at a very small amount, and for somebody like White Pigeon that cant afford their own economic development director, it was instrumental,” he said.

O’Dell said that economic development is critical to the county’s growth, but “what is the county’s vision for our future.”

“We have to go back and look at what we gave money for and has that money been used purposely? We can help economic development, we can fund Southwest Michigan,” she said.

Malone said the county has seen positivity with the county’s EDGE program, but it is still important that “the county is still encouraging and spending money to help that be vibrant, to encourage growth and retention of jobs.”

Allen agreed on its importance and said Southwest Michigan First vowed to be self-sufficient in five to six years but the county has provided funding to them for the last six years, thus cuts were made to its funding.

The candidates also discussed the GOCC millage, as well as increasing knowledge of trade skills in schools.

Czajkowski said, “we have bigger fish to fry” with the number one priority being the children in foster care, since over 200 children in the county are in foster care.

“If we can work with the schools and work with Glen Oaks, that is what we need to do,” he said.

O’Dell, as an ISD school board member, she said she supports the GOCC millage which may affect the Career and Technical Education in schools.

“That is just part of it though, we need kids with social/emotional skills and the ability to work. We need to be able to help our kids and families to be stronger. I am not sure if we talked about quality of life in this county and we need to talk about that,” she said.

Malone said he encourages funding trade program at Glen Oaks.

“They can come out of high school with a trade and be job-ready. Instead of starting at $10 an hour, they can make $15,” he said.

Allen, as a plant manager, he said he understands the need in the county and supports Glen Oaks. He said he encourages the trade programs recently cut at the college to make a return.

“When I graduated High School, it was about going to college to get that four-year degree. Now it is about IT, plumbing, electric, and some type of technical trading, and what better place to get that education than our community college,” he said.

Nelson said since school and education does not fall directly under the county commissioners’ control, “the only thing the county can do is to set up a board or program to join businesses, school administrators to get something organized.

“We should call our senators and representatives and tell them we need to start funding our schools. We need to stop vilifying our teachers, we need to pay them decent wages, she said. “(…) The problem is not with the county, it is with the state and we should be calling them out.”

The forum was moderated by WBET News Director Mike Stiles, hosted by the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce, and was broadcasted live on Fox Sports radio 1230 and online.

