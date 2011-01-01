Candidate Q&A: Second District City Commission candidates

THREE RIVERS — Technically there will be four candidates vying for three seats on the Three Rivers city commission come Election Day but only one of those races is contested.

Commissioners Daryl Griffith (at-large) and Carolyn McNary (fourth district) are running unopposed, while incumbent Alison Haigh is running against challenger Diane Haley-Clay — a write-in candidate — for second district city commissioner.

Haigh was first elected in 2012 and is seeking her fourth term as second district commissioner. Clay previously served as third district city commissioner for five years before stepping down because she was moving out of the district.

The Three Rivers Commercial-News posed the following questions to Clay and Haigh ahead of the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6:

