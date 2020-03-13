Cancellations, postponements and event changes due to the coronavirus
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:43am Robert Tomlinson
With the coronavirus pandemic growing, here is a list, which will be updated, of the different changes, cancellations and postponements to events and institutions that have affected the area.
If you have a cancellation or event change you would like to have added to this list, please email robert@threeriversnews.com.
LIST UPDATED 11:54 A.M.
- Three Rivers Community Schools: CLOSED from March 16-April 6; "Mamma Mia!" high school musical production postponed until further notice, schools to provide breakfast and lunch for TRCS students Monday-Friday 9-11 a.m. at TRHS, Hoppin and Andrews.
- ALL K-12 schools closed from March 16-April 6
- Glen Oaks Community College: Courses moved to online-only format starting March 16, Sonia Manzano Viking Speaker Series presentation at TRHS canceled.
- Fresh Food Initiative at Fabius-Park Fire Department: Canceled until further notice starting March 21
- Building Hope Free Store, Centreville: CLOSED until April 6
- St. Joseph County Jail: Visitation on hold until further notice
- St. John's Lutheran Church: Worship canceled until end of March
- Ninth Street United Methodist Church: Worship canceled until further notice
- Trinity Episcopal Church: Worship and all church events canceled until end of March
- All MHSAA tournaments suspended until further notice, including the Three Rivers girls' basketball regional finals against Hamilton in Otsego and the Constantine boys' basketball district finals against Vicksburg in Paw Paw.
- Three Rivers Health: Visitation changes: Visitors must be 12 or older, ER visitors limited to two visitors per patient, OB- visitors must be immediate family
- Grace Healthcare: Limiting all visitors to facility "unless absolutely necessary"; Requests that family and friends "do not visit the center."
- Heartland Healthcare Center: Visitors limited except for certain circumstances, including end-of-life, when a visitor is deemed "essential" and other disciplines as required by plan of care; visitors 18 and under not allowed, except for end-of-life.
- Three Rivers DDA Trivia Night: Canceled, will be rescheduled
- Friends of the Library book sale at Three Rivers Public Library: Canceled, will be rescheduled
- Riviera Theatre, Three Rivers: Hazeltree concert and The Insiders concert postponed; all purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.