Cancellations announced due to extreme cold

THREE RIVERS — Various school districts, institutions, and municipalities in St. Joseph County announced closures ahead of freezing temperatures forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday.

As of press time Tuesday, Mendon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Glen Oaks Community College, Nottawa Community School, Sturgis Public Schools, Colon Community Schools, Centreville Public Schools, and Three Rivers Community Schools all announced they would be closed through Thursday due to inclement weather.

Since Centreville Public Schools have experienced eight snow days before Feb. 1, the district will not have a Midwinter break, which was scheduled for Feb. 15-18. Students will be expected to attend school that week, weather permitting.

Other closings and cancelations include:

•The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners’ executive committee meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday morning was canceled. The board’s regular meeting is still expected be held on Tuesday

•Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency will be closed Wednesday.

•The White Pigeon Township Library will be closed Wednesday and plans to re-open Thursday at 9 a.m.

•Three Rivers Public Library will be closed on Wednesday.

•St. Joseph County Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will be closed Wednesday

•Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed on Wednesday.

•Three Rivers City Hall will be closed on Wednesday.

The aforementioned cancellations were gathered prior to press time on Tuesday. Additional cancellations may have been announced after the paper went to press. Calling ahead to check if a place of interest is open before traveling is recommended.

