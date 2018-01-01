Campbell discusses international Rotary project in Belize

CONSTANTINE — Larry Campbell, a member of Three Rivers Rotary spoke to members of Constantine Rotary about his club’s involvement in Belize, at a March 13 meeting. Belize at 8,602 square miles is the smallest country in Central America. It gained its independence from British Rule in 1981.

Campbell is a past president of TR Rotary, an ISD superintendent emeritus, and a Paul Harris Fellow. His wife Jane attended the meeting and was recently awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by Three Rivers Rotary.

“In 1990, Rotary District 6360 established a three-year international project called ‘Belizerve.’ It is now in its 27th year, the longest-running international project in the district. Its purpose was to improve education in Belize by adopting 32 schools. Three Rivers Rotary chose the K-8 grade school with 205 students in the village of Libertad. The village had no store, no gas station, limited electric and one phone. Kids K-8 get a free education, but you have to pay to go to high school, so kids go to the sugar cane fields to work, “ he said.

“Three Rivers Rotary is providing $5,000 a year for five years. This spring is our fourth year. It costs $1,000 a year for a student to go to high school. Of this grant 60 percent is used for scholarships, 20 percent is used for maintenance, and 20 percent provides school supplies. We currently have 15 kids enrolled in the high school and one kid in college in the engineering program,” he said.

“This program has been pretty important to Jane and me. We made friends. We did workshops. We got to know children, families, teachers. We were in the middle of their world,” he said. “As we enter the 27th year of involvement with Libertad RC School we are seeing the third generation, and it is exciting,” he said.

“During the years of the project, no volunteer or Rotarian had their expenses reimbursed. They worked and paid because they believed in what was being done for the kids and our heartfelt thanks go out to all those who made this school a better place.”

A business meeting was held following the presentation. Guests were Karl Sandelin. past district governor (1991-1992) for Rotary District 6360, and Dale and Katy Phenicie who are members of Rotary in Peachtree City, Ga.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.

