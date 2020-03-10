Campaign Q+A: 59th District State House candidates

One of the most contentious and polarizing races in St. Joseph County for the November 2020 election is the race for the 59th District State House of Representatives, which serves St. Joseph County and parts of Cass County. The winner of the election will replace Aaron Miller, who will be termed out of office at the end of the year.

The race will feature two major-party candidates and one write-in candidate. Republican Steve Carra, a southwest Michigan native and former legislative aide, won the five-man Republican primary in August; Democrat Amy East, a Cass county resident and archaeologist, ran unopposed in her August primary; and write-in candidate Jack Coleman, a retired Navy chief and current Park Township Planning Commission member, filed as a write-in after finishing second in the August Republican primary.

The Commercial-News sent a questionnaire to all three candidates recently to answer questions about issues pertinent to the 59th District for the upcoming election. Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why are you running for 59th District State Rep, and why do you think you are qualified for that role?

Steve Carra: When I was in high school, I told myself whatever I did with my life, I wanted to do something to where had I not done it, nobody else would have. I didn’t know what that meant; but I liked math and science, so I went into paper engineering. During my third semester at Western Michigan University, I tried to picture myself in 10 years as a paper engineer and it didn’t feel right as I wasn’t passionate about it; so I switched majors to economics and political science. Growing up I always knew there was a lot of corruption in politics, and I quickly realized I felt called to get involved and make a difference. Breaking through the corruption, setting aside special interests, and representing the people of our community is what I feel called to do and I’m prepared to do it.

Amy East: I’m running for state representative because this is my home; it’s been my family’s home for generations. My husband and I are raising our daughter here and it’s worth fighting for to make sure that, when she and any of our kids are ready to raise their own families, it can be their home too, should they want it. As a result of my experiences in archaeology and anthropology, I possess a unique perspective on our issues, and numerous skills that will be valuable in Lansing.

Jack Coleman: I am running for State Rep because I love our two counties. The more involved I get the more invested I am. I and my family live here and this is our home. I have leadership experience and I have been employed by both the Navy and private sector. I am a family man and property owner in our district. I have strong ties to many people in our district. One of our superintendents was my high school teacher. Many of the people here have been family friends for over 30 years. Although, I have been living here, going on 4 years, after my retirement from the Navy, I do have strong ties and roots here.

I have a no nonsense, common sense approach for problem solving. I understand that the role of the position is for our voice in District #59 to be expressed in Lansing, instead of the state’s voice being represented to us.

Both counties in District #59, Cass and St. Joseph counties are the 2 smallest counties within Congressional district #6. We seem to be left without representation with the exception of our current State Representative and State Senator. I am someone that will make sure our voice is heard.

I am the only candidate with leadership experience, business experience, military experience, and township experience.

I have attended and continue to attend various government meetings such as Township boards, Fire boards, DDA, Library, Airport, Road Commission, City Council, Village Council, and many others.

What kind of a platform are you running on? Why is this your platform?

Carra: I’m pro-life and pro-gun rights, and will fight against government intrusion in our lives. I believe in freedom and feel that government is getting far too big and intrusive. Privileged corporations and special interest groups with lobbying power that grow up around big government continue to line their pockets as the two-party system perpetuates it. Well-intentioned people on both sides of the aisle vote for what they genuinely believe in and I think society is starting to see the smoke and mirrors. That’s why I believe there has been so much momentum behind candidates like Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. People are tired of status quo politicians and a ruling elite that pays lip service to their values, but seem to be happy to perpetuate the status quo.

East: My platform is Education, Economy, and Environment. Each of these areas are integrally tied to each other, and are essential for building a viable future for our area. At this moment, through no fault of our teachers, our children aren’t getting the educational opportunities they deserve. Our downtowns are largely filled with empty storefronts and run-down buildings. There are few economic incentives for our children to return after they graduate from high school. Protection of our environmental resources are necessary for our economy, and for our health.

Coleman: My platform is us. I have no agenda other than to express the views, direction, and desires of our family, friends and neighbors in our district to our state government. Some of the views that have been expressed to me are the improvement of broadband internet and cell phone communications, the improvement of mental healthcare, and fiscal responsibility. I will be our voice in Lansing instead of representing our state government to us.

What do you think are the biggest issues facing your potential constituents in the 59th District right now? What will you do to address these issues in the state legislature?

Carra: Having personally knocked on over 16,000 doors in the district this year, I feel uniquely qualified to answer this question. They want an opportunity to provide for themselves and their families. They believe in the American Dream, personal responsibility, work ethic and simply want government to get out of their way and to quit picking winners and losers. I am not a fan of government mandates! Government is here to promote the general welfare, not to control us and to determine what’s best for us and who gets special privileges. We are born with unalienable rights endowed to us by our Creator, it’s the role of government to protect our rights.

East: I believe that the underfunding of our public education system and poverty are the biggest issues within our district. As state representative, I will listen to and involve educators in the decisions impacting their jobs, and work to fully fund our schools. I will also work with our county, township, and city/village officials on economic opportunity initiatives so that our families have good-paying jobs right here in the district.

Coleman: Broadband internet is big throughout the district. Let me use Mendon as an example. They are taking measures in their own hands because they feel that whatever response happens on the state or federal level it will be too slow and or not adequate. I agree, they have had little to no response from the state or federal government in assisting them. I have talked with several internet providers on how to resolve this issue. I know some state representatives are in the process of helping their districts and having some success. I will work with them and our federal congressmen and women along with the providers to provide this service throughout our district. COVID-19 and schooling has proven the lack of coverage of internet. It is so bad, this paper felt compelled to advertise WIFI hotspots so parents knew where to take their children for their education such as homework, taking quizzes and tests.

The mental health system has been neglected for decades. It isn’t only on the local and state but also on the federal level. The F.C.C. has recently approved to go forward with a 3-digit emergency response for mental health emergencies, similar to 9-1-1. The biggest difference is 9-1-1 gets you a police response but the new 9-8-8 number will get you direct access to professionals able to help with the mental health emergency. We need more facilities and more distributed throughout the state. We also need more support on the local level.

Fiscal responsibility. There is a difference in using and abusing money. We need to improve transparency of the use of our tax dollars. We need more accountability. I want improved transparency in the spending and budgeting of our tax dollars.

EMT/Paramedics and other First responders. We have a shortage and it keeps continuing to grow as time goes on. Our district is aging and so is the state. We have fewer young people willing to fulfill the role of these first responder positions and we have more of us aging, requiring increased use of these services.

Fire Departments. Our smaller fire departments are facing increased mandates from the state micromanaging our fire Chiefs. The State starting to require continuing education credits to maintain firefighter certification. For the average volunteer firefighter and fire department it will put a huge strain on municipality budgets and retaining manpower. A lot of the training they want to require is held during the week and during the day. On-call and volunteer firefighters cannot afford to take time off of work and the municipalities cannot afford to pay them for their wages that they would miss or to send them to the east side of the state where a lot of them are held. The State already required ongoing training for firefighters. We don't need Lansing telling the fire Chief what training their department needs. A large city department doesn't need tanker or forest fire training and a rural department doesn't need high-rise firefighting training. The training should fit the fire department. Not only is the training going to be an issue but the equipment requirements. There is only one way the rural fire departments are going to be able to comply with all the new requirements and that is the townships introducing mileages. In the case of the Tri-Township fire department, the three townships, Sturgis, Fawn River and Sherman, all share their department. What would happen in their case if one of the townships refuses to pass a millage?

On the state level the prediction for Michigan regarding the 2020 Census is not looking the best.

Many school districts around the district and the state are facing a budget crunch this year and more than likely next year due to projected deficits in the school aid fund. What will you do to help address these budget deficits in the state legislature and support education in the district?

Carra: Two things. First off, I would make sure any money raised for education, stays with education. There are too many interdepartmental grants, which I believe should not exist. Budgeted money should go to where it’s meant to go, no questions asked.

Secondly, we don’t need a one size fits all policy for education. The city of Detroit, the suburbs of Detroit, Sturgis and Nottawa Township are four very different places. Local school districts, school boards and parents should have autonomy in determining what is best for our communities. Additionally, school districts should not have to jump through hoops and comply with burdensome regulations in order to receive eligible funding from the state.

East: I would like to explore the possibility of replacing Michigan’s flat tax with a graduated income tax in order to address budget shortfalls. I think we should also reexamine the tax structure that allows corporations to pay nothing in state taxes while their employees are relying on government assistance to make ends meet.

Coleman: I feel the state government needs to prioritize their responsibilities. Items such as safety (police & fire), infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) and education, need to be at the top of the list.

Speaking of budgets, a lot of townships and cities are also facing a budget crunch in the next couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As representative, how would you help make sure cities and townships get and keep the funding they need to operate?

Carra: Mandates from the government for safety purposes should come out of the state’s general fund. Our community shouldn’t be forced to follow a statewide mandate and have to pay the bill for excessive regulations. We send too much of our tax dollars to the state and revenue sharing continues to diminish. I will advocate for money to stay in our communities in the first place, the amount we get back is not worth the burden on taxpayers. Additionally, I will fight to keep our hard-earned money in Southwest Michigan instead of sending it to the other side of the state for government led projects.

East: I would like to see a return to the previous revenue sharing levels for townships and counties so that our counties, cities, villages, and townships can invest in needs unique to their own locales.

Coleman: There have been some developments recently since I received this question. It appears we are going to be ok through 2021 as far as revenue sharing to our local governments. The Legislators and the Governor have come up with a plan to balance the budget and ensure the counties will receive the same amount of revenue sharing as in fiscal year 2020.

The funds will not require allocation to Covid-19 related expenses and will be available in the traditional General Fund.

The FY 2021 budget is expected to be completed by next week. The legislator has not released all the details just yet.

We need to get our economy open to full capacity as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we must prioritize our spending. The last thing our state economy needs at this point is tax increases.

The 59th District is a very rural community, and there are plenty of farmers in both St. Joseph and Cass County. What will you do in the state legislature to help support our farmers?

Carra: Farming is at the center of our nation’s, our state’s and our community’s economy. Our farmers need the opportunity to be able to do what they do best without burdensome interference and unreasonable government intervention. An example of this would be weight limits for transportation should be based on weather, not a calendar date. Sometimes early March may be suitable for trucks to be on the roads whereas a cold April day may not. We need to find common sense solutions that help our farmers instead of handcuffing them. I will also continue to learn from my friends at Farm Bureau, who have endorsed me in this election. It’s an honor to be endorsed by our farming community.

East: I think the best way to support our farmers is to, first, listen to what their needs are. I also believe that legislation that’s enacted needs to recognize and respect that farmers often possess valuable generational knowledge and needs to be flexible enough to allow them to adapt to microclimatic conditions within their areas.

Coleman: Build good solid relationship with the farmers and farming organizations both on the state and local levels.

Agriculture is very diverse in our state we can’t have a one size fits all legislation when it comes to agriculture. I will consult with our local farmers when it comes to legislative issues.

Try to prevent all of Michigan farmers from unnecessary burdensome regulation.

As always, roads are a hot-button issue in the state. How would you help acquire funding to fix the roads in the state as legislator?

Carra: We need to quit building roads that crumble and need to be replaced just a few years later. I would like to see government play more of an oversight role with private companies bidding on contracts where they have to meet agreed-upon standards that are monitored by the road commission or MDOT, depending on whether it’s a local road or a state road. A private company with responsibility to maintain and meet standards will want to do the job the correct way the first time, make cost-effective preventative care measures to maintain the roads, and meet the standards. If they don’t, they won’t be likely to win bids on future contracts. This would open the market for road construction to more competition and ensure our roads are maintained to agreed-upon standards in a cost-effective fashion.

East: Not only do we need funding for roads, we need funding for infrastructure at every level. Some of this could be addressed by making funding for townships and counties more equitable, and again, I would like to see the wealthiest individuals and corporations pay a fair share to this state which has given them so much.

Coleman: Road funding is hard because it is proportioned by P.A. 51. However, I will develop the relationships needed to try and get additional funding.

What would you do to help bring in new businesses to the district?

Carra: Lower taxes for everyone and less regulations. We need to quit setting the bar high for taxation levels and giving special breaks to privileged corporations that small businesses don’t get. We need a level playing field that does not pick winners and losers and I will be a loud voice in combatting special deals for the other side of the state that we don’t get here.

East: This dovetails with previous questions – by investing in infrastructure, including broadband, by increasing state revenue sharing with our local governments, by working with citizens of the district, we can identify needs and pursue forward-looking economic opportunities. I would also like to see our historic downtowns renovated with energy-efficient, climate-resilient materials, to provide not only space for small business, but also affordable housing.

Coleman: The first item needed for any business improvement is access to broadband internet. Our district has zero miles of interstate, very limited access to rail. Add no or unreliable internet and we do not have an environment conducive to attracting businesses. The lack of internet not only prevents companies from wanting to move in but it really hurts our small businesses as well. It also stops homebased businesses from reaching their potential or even existing. Some people may be hesitant when they hear about business expansion. They may think of big buildings, traffic and such. I would also like to put the reminder out there that farms are business also. Some are privately owned and some are corporate owned. Farmers today are needing the same business tools that a standard brick and mortar business needs.

Overall, why should people vote for you as the 59th District Representative?

Carra: I’m the most conservative, experienced and qualified candidate in the race. As your next state representative, I look forward to earning your trust and respect and I am excited for the opportunity to represent you all - Thank you for your consideration and support!

East: I love my home; I’m invested in this area. A large portion of my family and friends live here still and I want to ensure they, and all our residents, have a good quality of life. I’m also working for our future and our children’s future. I believe I have a set of skills and way of looking at our issues that can build bridges within our communities. And I also have the values that come from growing up here, on a farm, as part of one of our small towns – values such as hard work, integrity, and responsibility.

Coleman: I feel I have a very unique blend of public and private sector experience resulting in a no nonsense, common sense approach to handling difficult decisions. I have experience in leadership, business, operating budgets, and coordinating with government agencies.

I have a family, and we own our house in Park Township. I am very aware of government influence on businesses and household finances.

I am involved in our community. I am on the Park Township Planning Commission and an alternate for our Board of Review. I am involved with our veteran community through the American Legion as an officer and our students through the 40 & 8 where I was recently elected as an officer. I have years of volunteer work. In addition, I am a member of Right to Life, and a new Pro-Life organization currently being developed in St. Joseph County.

I have received an endorsement from Right to Life Michigan. Not only is this an historical first by them to endorse a write-in campaign but they refuse to endorse the other candidate. I have also received another endorsement from the Michigan Petroleum Association and its division Michigan Association of Convenience Stores. This is an organization that supports these types of businesses at the local level.

Although I am a write-in campaign, I feel we are the strongest write-in campaign for state representative in Michigan history. I can’t tell you how many people have thanked myself, and or volunteers for continuing the fight for our district.

That’s what I do. When I see something wrong that affects the people in our district, I can’t give up the fight. I go to township, city, and village council meetings. I keep up to date on the issues of both counties and every city, village and township.

This campaign isn’t mine, it is all of ours. This campaign isn’t for or about me, it is about all of us.

Together we can make and be on the right side of history!

