Camp Eberhart will reopen today following suspected norovirus scare

THREE RIVERS —Rebecca Burns, St. Joseph Community Health Officer, said the health department has authorized Camp Eberhart to reopen today, Wednesday, Aug. 9, after an outbreak of a “suspected norovirus” closed the camp.

“We’re comfortable that with all the cleaning that they’ve done and the observations we made of what they did, and the fact that they haven’t had any new cases of illness at camp among the staff, since (there is) only staff there, that it is okay for them to reopen,” Burns said.

Camp Eberhart sent campers home two days early after a “larger than expected number of folks at Camp Eberhart had symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting,” Burns said. A total of 46 campers as well as a few staff members suffered from the symptoms.

“It is not unusual for a kid to get sick at camp, but they had more kids getting sick than what was normal. That was sort of the litmus test, what’s normal at camp? Is it normal to have one kid that’s sick? Maybe. When they started seeing more than one, and now there is two or there or four, then five or six. They notified our department,” Burns said.

The health department received stool samples from the camp in order to test for the suspected norovirus but Burns said the analysis is not yet complete.

“We have stool samples to send up to the state lab for testing, but the analysis on those are not complete, so we don’t have any confirmation at this time,” Burns said.

She said the nurovirus is “not uncommon, unfortunately.” Norovirus outbreaks have appeared in nursing homes, schools, and daycare centers, according to Burns.

