Camp Eberhart priest to retire after 49 years of service

THREE RIVERS — For the majority of his 49 years leading Mass at Camp Eberhart’s lakeside chapel between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the Rev. Richard Conyers C.S.C. left at around 6:30 a.m. and traveled from Niles, Ill., just outside Chicago, all the way to the camp and then back again.

“It was easy. I’d leave at 6:30 in the morning, and meditate on the gospel and preaching all the way,” Conyers said.

Although Conyers now lives on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., he still continued his trek during the summer.

Next week, he will take that trip one final time, as he is set to retire after almost 50 years of being a priest, citing health concerns. Sunday, members of his congregation put on a celebration of Conyers’ service at Camp Eberhart’s Klinger Hall, complete with cake, donuts and drinks. Conyers said he was grateful for the celebration.

“Oh, this is very wonderful. We’ve been doing these services for so long, I’ve gotten to know the community very well,” Conyers said.

Conyers, 76, was ordained in 1969, back when, as he said, “they used to bring people to mass in the back of a cattle truck in Three Rivers.” At the time, he was an assistant at the St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend, and he met someone from the area that camped at Camp Eberhart named Mike Fahey.

“He said, ‘why don’t you come and say mass, because we have this real nice chapel here,’” Conyers said. “And so we started doing it Memorial Day to Labor Day, and we haven’t missed many along the way.”