Camp Eberhart to hold 'reverse' trunk-or-treat event

THREE RIVERS — Many things have changed with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Halloween has been one of them.

One of the biggest types of events around Halloween the pandemic has affected are the ever-popular “trunk or treats,” where a group of people gather at a central location with their vehicles to pass out candy to kids as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

A local campground, however, has come up with an idea to make trunk-or-treating safer during the pandemic, and will be putting it into practice on Halloween afternoon.

YMCA Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers will host a “reverse” Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. at their campground on Camp Eberhart Road, located off County Line Road. Camp Director Katia Martin said the event, free to the public, will be a “safe take” on the practice of trunk-or-treating.

“This is a reverse trunk or treat, so it really makes for a safe take with COVID,” Martin said “We invited a bunch of local businesses and local families to host a trunk like a normal trunk or treat, but instead of the kids getting out, the cars drive through, and at each trunk, they stop and the people at the trunk give them candy while they're still in their car.”

Martin said she got the idea from her 10-year-old daughter Emma, who was “lamenting” about not having a normal Halloween this year.

“She said, 'I wish I could do a trunk or treat,' and I said, 'Honey, that's still the same thing,'” Martin said. “She then goes, 'Well, what if they just drove through camp?' And I was like, you're right, what if they just drove through camp? What if we just hosted everybody here, and the cars can drive through, we've got enough space, it can be safe, we can follow COVID procedures, and the kids can still have trick-or-treat.”

How the event works, Martin said, is that cars will go through the camp starting at their entrance on Camp Eberhart Road. They will make their way by car through the heart of the camp down by the waterfront of Corey Lake, stopping at different trunks along the way. Each trunk will give kids candy to take with them, with the kids staying in the car while doing so. Cars will exit off of Corey Drive next to Corey Lake Marina, the old entrance to the camp.

To keep people safe during the event, Martin said those handing out candy are required to wear masks and gloves, the candy itself has to be individually-packaged, and asks that participants coming through in their cars wear masks as well.

Martin said if there are people interested in registering to have a trunk at the event, they can call the camp office to sign up until the day of the event. Martin says she expects around 50 trunks to participate in the festivities, some more unique than others.

“Everybody's decorating their trunks,” Martin said. “We have one trunk, for example, that’s bringing a bus.”

Overall, Martin said the event will be an enjoyable one.

“I think this gives kids a chance to dress up and have it feel like Halloween, they get to roll down the window and see all the different trunks,” Martin said. “Plus, we haven't had a community event in so long because of COVID, and we love being a part of the community. I think they'll come out, because what else have we had to go out for? This is an exciting opportunity to stay safe and still be out.”

