Camp Eberhart’s Greenleaf Tree House Village is open for business

THREE RIVERS — After a year and a half of hard work and planning, the YMCA Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers officially opened its Greenleaf Tree House Village on Sunday, June 25.

Nikole Constas, vice president of philanthropy, said the construction of the Tree House Village would not have been completed without donations from the YMCA of the USA’s Strategic Initiative Fund, as well as Charlotte Mittler and the Mittler Family Foundation.

“It is very exciting to see it come together at the end and it’s (most exciting to think) about the future generations of kids who get to experience it. The community came together to raise money and keep the camp and the lake clean and beautiful,” Constas said.

Mittler cut the ribbon officially opening the Tree House Village to campers and said “it is a dream come true.”

Mittler has been an avid member of the camp community and has been visiting Camp Eberhart with her family three months every year since 1969. Mittler said although she loves the current cabins available to the campers, the new tree house cabins give a more natural and outdoor feel.

“I hope it helps with coming back to nature. There is no electricity here, you’re allowed to live in a more natural state than even the old cabins that are still pretty special, but that is the idea (for) the Tree House Village,” Mittler said.

Camp Director Lincoln McLain said the village was designed to be something unique and fun for kids. Prior to the construction of the village, McLain said the camp offered an opportunity for kids to be involved with the design process.

