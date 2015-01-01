Buy Nearby Guy to visit Three Rivers

LANSING — Buy Nearby Guy, the larger-than-life mascot of Michigan Retailers Association’s Buy Nearby campaign, will visit the Three Rivers Water Festival Parade at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

The 8-foot-tall figure looks like a giant, blue shopping bag in the shape of Michigan.

“Buy Nearby Guy is a big reminder of the importance of spending your shopping dollars in Michigan,” said James P. Hallan, president and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association (MRA). “Keeping our money in the Mitten benefits our state and local economies and provides jobs for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders.”

Buy Nearby is an ongoing, year-round, feel-good campaign intended to create excitement about the great shopping in Michigan and the advantages of making purchases from businesses that invest in Michigan. About half of every dollar spent in a Michigan store goes back into the local and Michigan economies, and more than 866,000 Michigan jobs are directly dependent on retail sales.

A 2015 study by East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group found that Michigan would gain an estimated 74,639 new jobs and $9 billion in additional economic activity if Michigan consumers bought exclusively from stores and websites located in Michigan.

Even switching one in five purchases from remote sellers to Michigan locations would mean more than $1.8 billion in increased activity and 15,000 new jobs.

“Buy Nearby Guy is excited to participate in the Water Festival Parade and pose for photos with shoppers who are buying nearby,” Hallan said.

The Buy Nearby campaign is sponsored by DTE Energy. Retailers Insurance Company is a supporting sponsor.

The Michigan Retailers Association is the unified voice of Michigan’s retail industry, representing more than 5,000 member businesses and their 15,000 stores and websites.