Business services site review presented

THREE RIVERS — Donald Sovey, CPA, CFO of School and Municipal Advisory Services, reported to the Three Rivers school board Monday, Feb. 20 on the business services site review he performed.

“The purpose of the business services site review is to provide an aid in the decision-making process for the district,” he said. “The review is not an evaluation, but was designed to produce written observations for consideration to be viewed as alternatives to effectively deploy scarce human and financial resources for effectiveness and efficiency. Any points made are intended to increase office system efficiency, increase the reliability and standing of business and human resource functions through improved customer service, and reduce office stress.”

He called Three Rivers a healthy district, and said they needed to make sure they remained healthy and that the supports that got them healthy remained in place.

He said that a properly staffed business office with a strong financial leader is one of the most important considerations a superintendent and board should acknowledge when planning for the long term financial viability of the district, and that the human resource function has become increasingly important for legal compliance and development of a district environment for attracting highly qualified professional and support staff.

