Business leaders agree on CTE

THREE RIVERS – An assembly of local business leaders agree that the addition of a career technical center in the county would greatly benefit area students, industries, and the overall health of the economy.

“A training facility would be huge for us,” Patricia Provot of Armstrong International stated unequivocally, setting the tone for a wide-ranging discussion on how to meet the local workforce demands of the next decade and beyond.

Convened by Don Eaton for a recent luncheon roundtable discussion, the group concurred on nearly every point of the workforce challenges each faces as well as on the best possible solutions, with all strongly supporting the creation of a countywide career technical center.

A changing employee landscape has put local industries in a predicament as an aging, experienced, and skilled worker base is shrinking with retirements. Qualified candidates to fill the vacancies are rarely available, the employers agree.

“We’re within five years of a major collapse,” said Dave Bent of Metal Technologies, reporting that more than half of his company’s maintenance force has over 25 years experience at the facility.



