Bullmastiff rescued from manhole in Constantine

Constantine police chief/village manager told the village council at a Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting that it was “the most unusual thing our DPW has had to deal with” as he described the rescue of a dog who was trapped in a manhole the week before. “This illustrates the unusual and diverse activities that all our service providers (DPW, fire and police departments) are called upon to perform,” he said. “While engineers from Fleis & VandenBrink were metering the flow in the sewer line located in the manhole, workers stepped away from the hole for an instant. While their backs were turned, an elderly, half-blind dog fell in the seven-to-eight-foot-deep hole at the corner of Canaris and South Washington Streets. Using their own equipment and borrowing equipment from Dixon Engineering, who happened to be in town to inspect our water tank, the DPW managed to extricate the 160-180-pound Bullmastiff sitting at the bottom of the manhole.” Honeysett said the dog was very friendly and happy, with only a couple of nicks and scrapes. “He was otherwise in fine shape, and the owner, an elderly lady, was in tears. It made her day when the dog came out.”