Bug brigade

Carolyn Grace, St. Joseph County Conservation District administrator, and volunteer Troy Yoder of Vicksburg collect macroinvertebrates from the Rocky River on Bent Road south of M-216 on Monday, March 27. Through a MiCorps grant from the Great Lakes Commission, the Conservation District has been awarded a two-year grant to monitor nine different sites on the Portage, Prairie and Rocky rivers. By monitoring the aquatic life, or the bugs in the rivers, it allows the District to determine the water quality of that river: the more diverse the bugs, the higher the rating for water quality. Grace said that their findings here were a good sign about that spot’s water quality.