Buck up and write

Buck Wilder (Tim Smith) speaks to Norton Elementary students and families during the school’s Literacy Night Thursday, Jan. 26. The Traverse City-based author of 10 books talked about the value of an eraser, which is on there so people can make mistakes and try new things. He encouraged them not to be afraid to try new things, and not to get upset when things don’t work out the way they want the first or second time. He will spend a week on one page of a book — and his books have 64 pages. He relates a lot to the outdoors and nature, so that is something he likes to write about, but they can write anything they want — they just have to write about it. Teacher Jason Muckel said that they arranged for Wilder’s visit after students came back from last year’s Young Authors Day so enthused about his presentation there.