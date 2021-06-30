Brown to run as write-in for city commission

THREE RIVERS — A local community organizer and building trades coordinator has thrown his hat into the ring for the Three Rivers City Commission.

Torrey Brown, who apart from an eight-year stint in Arizona has lived in Three Rivers since 1990, is running as a write-in candidate for an at-large position on the city commission, one that will be open this year after current At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski announced a few months ago he would not be seeking re-election in the Nov. 2 general election.

Brown, who lives in Three Rivers with his wife Aundrea and two children, has organized a number of community events in the past several years, including last June’s peaceful protest in downtown Three Rivers following the murder of George Floyd. He is also an on-site coordinator for the Building Trades Career and Technical Education program at Three Rivers High School and does construction on the side.

Brown said he wanted to run for city commission because he believes there needs to be “new blood” on the commission.

“The city's moving in a positive direction and I believe that it can go further and we can do better,” Brown said.

Brown’s three main issues that he is running on are economic growth in the city, giving local kids and teens something to do, and accountability in government. For economic growth, he said the city commission made a good decision allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city limits, which he says “automatically generates revenue” for the city, and praised the renovation work being done at the Maple Lane Plaza. However, Brown said there’s more that can be done.

“We need to just keep the ball rolling,” Brown said. “There's a couple of buildings in downtown TR that are empty or slowly progressing toward opening, and we can help get the ball rolling with that. Get some businesses that want to be downtown into these buildings, and help out the people who are opening up these businesses downtown and just aren't quite there yet and haven't had enough of the economic growth they need to be there. We can help them work with the DDA to help develop things for the downtown to grow.”

He also mentioned that while there are good things happening in the city, the process has been “very slow.”

To his second point about having something for local kids to do, Brown recalled what it was like when he went to high school in Three Rivers and what options were available back in the early 1990s.

“When I was coming up, during the summer on the weekend, if you went to Scidmore Park, you'd see at least 50, 60 guys at the park playing basketball every day of the summer. People would also go skating, and there were two bowling alleys in the area when I was growing up,” Brown said. “Now, they removed the basketball courts, they put in the park – even though it's beautiful, there's no basketball court at Armstrong Park. They moved the court over to Fourth Street, basically dropped it over there and said, this will do. It's a situation where everything's spread out. It's like the new park is as far away as you can get from the basketball court.”

Brown also mentioned the lack of a true community center in the city, and said that would be one thing he would like to help develop as a city commissioner.

“Right after I got out of college, I went to the Huss after-school program for kids, and every day we had a snack for the kids to help any of the kids that were underprivileged,” Brown said. “We helped them with their homework, we had children's sessions and we played ball with them, we had recess. It was a three-hour block where the kids knew they could come and they could get the help they need, they could enjoy comradery with their friends and they could play around and they could get their homework finished, all in one spot. And they have nothing like that now.

“A community center can accomplish all of the above. A centralized community center somewhere centrally located in the city. Get somebody with an idea and back them,” Brown continued. “Maybe get a grant, or the DDA could look for somebody who's looking for something like this to fill one of the empty buildings in downtown Three Rivers.”

Finally, Brown said accountability is something that is “lacking” in politics across the country, and that Three Rivers could be a leader in that category.

“It's this thing where we're holding local politicians' feet to the fire, questioning them, making sure they're doing what they're supposed to do, myself included,” Brown said. “You can only do a better job if you have accountability for the job. If our politicians don't have accountability, they're allowed to relax on their laurels and just sit in the office.”

Brown said he sees the role of a commissioner as being an active participant in the community, supporting the local community in everything it does.

“An at-large city commissioner is more across the entire city commission, but with a district city commissioner, you have a district. You get programs in your district. Each district has something going on. There's at least one elementary school or public location in every single district. These local city commissions should be involved with them,” Brown said. “Commissioner Lyczynski has done a great job with Airfield Eats, and I've been there every single month to support, because it's supporting the community. I've been to GG's, every new business that's opened in this city I've been to because I support local. That's what commissioners are here for, they're here to support local, build the community and help the community move in the right direction.”

Overall, Brown said people should vote for him to help spur the change he said Three Rivers is currently undergoing.

“I'm here for that change, and I'm here to support that change,” Brown said. “I'm here to run with that change and have it be expedited.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.