Brown recounts story of faith and courage

KALAMAZOO — When former state senator Cameron Brown of Sturgis was young and living in Washington D.C., he saw a statue of the Four Chaplains of the S.S. Dorchester in the National Wax Museum, and it made a tremendous impression.

“It haunted me — the vividness and heroism of their incredible sacrifice was profound,” he said. “Years ago I made a commitment to tell this story to anyone who would listen.”

His most recent retelling was Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Second Reformed Church of Kalamazoo, where he talked about the incredible faith and courage of the four men — one Methodist, one Dutch Reformed, one Catholic and one Jewish — who were on the Dorchester the night it was torpedoed by a German submarine, Feb. 2, 1943. Six hundred seventy-two passengers died and 230 survived; during the less than half an hour before the ship sank in the freezing Atlantic, the chaplains walked around attempting to calm those on board, handing out lifejackets — including their own — and directing people to lifeboats.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.