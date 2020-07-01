Bronson Primary Care Partners coming to Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — A brand new option for primary care services will be coming to Three Rivers starting in July.

Bronson Primary Care Partners will be opening one of its seven new primary care practices in Three Rivers at 601 S. U.S. 131, located next to Bullseye Marketplace. The new 12,000-square foot facility will house 20 exam rooms, a spacious waiting room, and other nonclinical space, with the main focus being primary care and family medicine.

Bronson Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Laurel Barber said in an interview with the Commercial-News the practice will host 11 providers, and will be contracted through Portage Physicians, P.C.

“Bronson Primary Care Partners is the collective name of the seven practice locations that we’ll be opening up,” Barber said. “It’s a provider service agreement we have with Portage Physicians P.C., so it’s the physicians and advanced practice providers who will be providing care under the name Bronson Primary Care Partners.”

Some of the providers coming over to work at the new facility, Barber said, will be coming over from the Ascension Borgess Hospital ProMed Family Practice facility on Broadway Street, where they also have a contract through Portage Physicians.

The facility, currently under construction, is expected to open on July 1, and will offer a full range of primary care services, including routine check-ups, well child visits, and management of chronic illnesses.

“These are family medicine providers that will be caring for patients from newborns all the way to the elderly,” Barber said, adding that Bronson is open to most insurance companies, with a full list available on their website.

Barber said plans to come to Three Rivers have been in the works for the last two years, and said the area is a great market to be in for Bronson because of the consistency they will be able to provide.

“We chose Three Rivers because, presently, the same providers are providing care to patients in the Three Rivers area,” Barber said. “It’s very important to them and to us that we provide primary care in the area where people live. They were pretty clear it was important to them, so we were able to identify this as a location that is real accessible to people, being right on 131.”

The Three Rivers location will join six other facilities slated to open on the same day, which will operate in Portage, Galesburg, Richland, Texas Corners, and in two locations in Kalamazoo.

Barber said she hopes patients will come over to Bronson for a variety of different reasons, the biggest being the connectivity patients will have through electronic health records and the providers they will have available.

“Many patients in Three Rivers are accustomed to these providers, and it will be the patients’ choice who they want to see,” Barber said. “If they want to remain with their provider or change providers, we certainly want to make it easy for patients who decide they want to transition their care.”

Barber said Bronson will be holding a job fair for the Three Rivers facility at the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging’s Rivers Enrichment Center at 1200 W. Broadway St. on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1-3 p.m., and are looking to hire medical assistants and clerical support staff. Individuals from Bronson’s Human Resources department and practice leaders from other locations will be on hand to answer any questions prospective employees may have.

Patients, Barber said, can begin scheduling appointments at the new facility starting on Thursday, Jan. 16, either online or by phone. Appointments will not begin at the facility until it opens up on July 1. Overall, Barber said Bronson is looking forward to being in Three Rivers.

“We’re really excited about Bronson having a presence in Three Rivers,” Barber said. “It’s a great market to be in, and we’re looking forward to serving the community and patients of Three Rivers.”

