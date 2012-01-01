Bringing history alive

PARK TOWNSHIP — Dozens gathered at the Park Township Hall Saturday afternoon for a dedication ceremony of a monument with a bell that has just as much history behind it as the township itself.

The new monument, located just off the driveway going toward the Township Hall, is a stone monument which incorporates two relics of the old church in Parkville that was razed in 2012: the bell from the church’s steeple and the cornerstone of the church itself.

The light rain forecasted for Saturday held off for the ceremony, where longtime Park Township residents Chester Dobrowolski and Marilyn Falk unveiled the monument and had the honor of ringing the newly-restored bell for the first time. After that, a couple of children in attendance rang the bell, as a sort of passing-of-the-torch for the new generation of Park Township.