Briefing provided, tours given at Road Commission open house

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners, township officials and road commission staff had the chance to tour the renovated St. Joseph County Road Commission headquarters in Centreville during an open house held there Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The 1963 office building was recently updated and an equipment barn added on the Centreville property, where operations were centralized after road commission garages in Three Rivers and Colon were closed.

Road commissioner Rick Anderson gave the group a brief overview of road commission responsibilities and funding.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is responsible for M-60, M-103, M-66, M-216, M-86, US-12 and US-131. The two cities and six villages are responsible for streets within their borders. The road commission is responsible for 332 miles of primary roads (all-weather roads and major thoroughfares), 684 miles of local roads (450 of which are hard-surfaced) and 97 bridges.

