Breast Cancer Ride in Sturgis raises over $15K

STURGIS — Hamilton Harley-Davidson in Sturgis hosted a successful 11th annual Breast Cancer Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Over 200 people participated in this year’s ride, which included 180 motorcycles and a few trucks and cars. Head of Motor Clothes Bethan Hamilton said each year the ultimate goal is to raise $8,000, but this year the ride exceeded its goal with over $15,000 raised towards funding a Women’s Health Day in the spring.

During the event’s live auction, Ann Scott’s 1929 Harley-Davidson mosaic from her art studio, Pine Hollow Studio, was a big hit. Previously she made art pieces that auctioned for about $2,000 or less, but this year her mosaic raised $3,600 for the cause.

“It was incredible we did not anticipate for it to go that high,” Hamilton said.

A specific date for Women’s Health Day has not yet been scheduled, but Hamilton said last year’s health day was scheduled for April. Health day offers uninsured women of St. Joseph County free cancer screenings, which include five total scans, such as breast exams, pelvic exams, blood sugar testing, skin testing, and a basic blood panel.

Hamilton said during health day, volunteers from Sturgis Hospital offer 100 women screenings but “they (will) do more than that if there’s a need.”

“It is super exciting because I think a lot of times women don’t go in and have those things done because it is scary. They really do create an environment that is very welcoming and fun. They had a DJ in there and just a whole bunch of health people in there to answer questions about diet, exercise and all of that (last year). Everything is provided to you in there,” Hamilton said.

