Brandywine holds off Centreville

BRONSON – Niles Brandywine’s relentless defensive pressure in Wednesday’s Division 3 regional girls basketball final helped it withstand a late Centreville rally as the Bobcats held on for a 64-58 win.

The win spoiled an impressive night inside by Centreville’s inside duo of senior Samara Schlabach (6-foot-0) and junior Joanna Larsen (6-1).

Schlabach led the Lady Bulldogs with 25 points and Larsen added 23.

Juniors Olivia Deed added six points and Kenleigh West-Wing finished with four for Centreville, which made a total of 19-field goal attempts, including two three pointers, and 13-of-18 free-throw attempts.

Larsen added 10 rebounds and Schlabach pulled down six.

Deeds had four assists.

Brandywine improves to 23-2 and advances to next Tuesday’s state quarterfinals game against either Grandville Calvin Christian and Pewamo-Westphalia at Middleville-Thornapple Kellogg at 7 p.m.

It marks Brandywine’s eighth regional crown in the last 10 seasons.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by guard Zakilyyah Abdullah with 25 points, including a trio of three pointers, while younger sister Malikylyyah Abdullah added 12 and Alexis Rodes finished with 11.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.