Brandenburg Concert to perform Sunday in TR

THREE RIVERS — The Brandenburg Concert will perform its annual spring concert, “Da Capo: From the Beginning,” at the First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., in celebration of the group’s 25th anniversary.

Here’s some background information about the Concert ahead of Sunday’s performance:

The Concert’s founder and its namesake Kurt Brandenburg said he and Verna Troyer set about forming a small a cappella singing group in the spring of 1991, “in order to explore the riches of choral music both ancient and new.”

Interested singers from southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana came to attend weekly rehearsals, and the group soon numbered about 16, a size that has grown to 24 over the past few years.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.