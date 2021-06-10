Brand-new locations highlight upcoming Fall Color Tour

THREE RIVERS — An annual fall tradition in the area is coming back this weekend, with a couple of new areas to explore.

The 2021 Fall Color Tour will take place Sunday, Oct. 10 in multiple areas in and around Three Rivers, with a plethora of fall-themed activities for young and old alike throughout the day. The event, which has gone on since the 1950s, has been a staple in the community ever since its inception.

“It’s an opportunity to go out and travel around the countryside and the county and do some fall-related activities,” Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christy Trammell said. “It was an effort that was coordinated with the county Parks and Rec and the Chamber of Commerce and continues to be a coordinated event.”

The newest additions to the 2021 activity roster come from not just outside Three Rivers, but outside of St. Joseph County. Marion Magnolia Farms, located at 57376 Twin Lakes Road in Cassopolis, will hold a pumpkin patch, a “zoo on the go” and have 40 local vendors present from noon to 4 p.m., and the Village of Marcellus will have six downtown businesses participating in numerous different activities, including face painting, interactive art projects, and a kid-friendly axe throwing booth.

Trammell said Marcellus officials contacted her back in the spring with their interest in the event, adding that having six different participating businesses for the Color Tour is a “nice draw,” and praising Marion Magnolia Farms’ setup coming in. Overall, she said adding Marcellus and Cassopolis was beneficial to the tour.

“It’s kind of interesting, because a couple fall off and decide to not do it anymore and then a few more add in. It’s kind of a well-flowing event to have so many,” Trammell said. “It’s very hard to do all the destinations, but that’s where we try to get a description so you can select which ones will meet yours and your family’s desires as you’re out and about.”

Back in St. Joseph County, there are a few returning participants in the Color Tour, including Liquid Therapy at 221 S. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with $5 off canoe and kayak rental, Corey Lake Orchards at 12147 Corey Lake Rd. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with vendors, music, food trucks and bakery favorites, and Meyer Broadway Park at the corner of Broadway Road and Roberts Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., who Trammell said have “scaled back” this year.

“They are not having a lot of events – they won’t have vendors or the scarecrow fest, but they are still opening the park for the day and want people to come out and enjoy what’s there,” Trammell said. “There will be refreshments that Meijer has provided for them.”

Elsewhere, Maple Row Sugarhouse at 58645 Paterson Hill Rd. will have sugarbush tours, free samples of maple products, a colonial maple demonstration and a maple food trailer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Pit Fitness Ranch at 14791 Hoffman Rd. will have hikes to the highest point of their property from noon to 4 p.m., Rouch Outdoor at 56653 Abbey Rd. will have an open house with a hayride and kid activities from noon to 5 p.m., Century 21 Affiliated at 1103 W. Michigan Ave. will have pumpkin and face painting, donuts and free coffee samples from 1-4 p.m., H&R Block at 57201 N. Main St. will have games, cider and pumpkin painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy will offer hikes at the Spirit Springs Sanctuary on Dutch Settlement Road just west of Day Road from noon to 5 p.m.

Trammell said the best part about the event every year for both organizers and patrons alike is the amount of activities there are around the area.

“The hosts try and have a lot of different activities that are diverse enough to meet the taste of a huge amount of participants’ desires,” Trammell said.

Trammell said she hopes families have fun during the event, and look forward to a good time with a lot of new things.

“If they’ve said they always come and it never changes, well this year it’s changed for sure,” Trammell said. “It’s a great day to get out and see the community we live in.

