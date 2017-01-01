BPA students earn high honors

GRAND RAPIDS — Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a national Career and Technical Organization (CTSO) for middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in business, technology, accounting, graphic arts, and office occupations. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Business Professionals of America acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry, and is contributing to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills.

Top students from Sturgis High School, Three Rivers High School, Constantine High School, and Centreville High School attended the BPA 2017 State Leadership Conference, in Grand Rapids at the Amway Grand, March 16-19. The 39 members of the Sturgis Chapter joined over 2,500 other conference delegates from across the state to participate in state level business skill competitions, general sessions, and the state officer candidate campaigns and elections.

“Students from the Michigan Association’s Region 10 Leadership Conference qualified to participate at the state level conference through tough competition at our Regional Conference in January. The conference emphasizes business workforce education and training which members of the local chapter of Business Professionals of America have received,” said chapter advisor, Kris Leach.

